Police stop car with unrestrained child in boot on 60mph road

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st May 2023, 08:16 BST- 1 min read

Police in Dorset found an unrestrained child in the boot of a car travelling on a 60mph road. Weymouth and Portland police stopped and pulled over the car on Friday night (April 28) while on proactive patrol.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Whilst on proactive patrol, PCSOs spotted a vehicle travelling on a 60mph road with an unrestrained child in the boot of the vehicle.

“The vehicle was stopped by officers and the driver was reported for a traffic offence.”

According to UK law, children must normally use a child car seat until the age of 13 or under 135 centimetres tall, whichever comes first. After that, seatbelts are mandatory for all children in cars.

    It is also illegal to have anyone travelling in the boot of a car, and can land you with fines and points on your licence.

