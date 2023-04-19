Perfect Match dropped its first season in February 2023 and quickly shot to the top of the Netflix charts. Since then, fans have been desperately awaiting news of a renewal and now that wait is finally over.

The streaming network renewed the reality series for season two on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Netflix announced the news via the official Instagram for The Circle.

Perfect Match is a reality dating show consisting of some stars from Netflix’s other reality shows. The first season cast consisted of stars from Love is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Sexy Beasts, and The Mole.

As more Netflix reality shows come out, we should see some more stars available for Perfect Match season two. However, there’s a good chance that some of the cast from season one could return. Fans were asked who they would prefer to see in the upcoming season in the announcement.

So, when can fans expect season two of Perfect Match? Here’s everything you need to know.

Perfect Match season two release date

While a new season is very much on the way, Netflix have remained tight-lipped about when fans can expect to see another season. Though Netflix usually waits at least a year between seasons so the season may arrive in February 2024.

Perfect Match season two host

Nick Lachey, who just wrapped up as co-host from Love is Blind season four, is set to return as the host of Perfect Match in season two, Netflix confirmed. Lachey was a hit among fans as he hosted the first season of the Netflix original series.

How to watch Netflix’s Perfect Match

All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution