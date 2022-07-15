Paolo Nutini announces UK and European headline tour dates

Paolo on tour again in UK
Scottish singer, songwriter and musician from Paisley is heading out on tour once again.
The popular troubador will kick off his dates with a live set in Limerick on August 21.
It includes a London performance at the historic Alexandra Palace as well as two shows in his homeland of Scotland.
News of the tour follows the release of his new album ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ released on July 1.
Last week Paolo released Lose It and Through The Echoes - the two songs provide a taste of what to expect from ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’.
Paolo’s fourth studio album is a 70-minute epic that spans the distance from classic rock to post-punk to hypnotic Krautrock, in the process proving its value as his deepest, most varied, most accomplished, and ultimately most rewarding set so far.
Paolo Nutini’s UK and European tour dates are:
AUGUST
21st - Ireland, Limerick, Milk Market
24th - Ireland, Dublin, Olympia Theatre
SEPTEMBER
26th - Germany, Leipzig, Täubchenthal
27th - Germany, Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik
29th - Switzerland, Zurich, X-Tra
30th - Italy, Milan, Fabrique
OCTOBER
2nd - Germany, Cologne, E-Werk Cologne
3rd - France, Paris, La Cigale
5th - Belgium, Brussels, Cirque Royal
6th - Luxembourg, Rockhal Club
8th - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso
9th - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso
22nd - UK, Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
25th - UK, London, Alexandra Palace
28th - UK, Birmingham, O2 Academy 1
29th - UK, Hull, Bonus Arena
31st - UK, Edinburgh, O2 Academy
NOVEMBER
1st - UK, Aberdeen, Music Hall