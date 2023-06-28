News you can trust since 1897
Nicole Scherzinger announces engagement to boyfriend Thom Evans following stunning beach proposal

Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement to boyfriend Thom Evans.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 28th Jun 2023, 07:26 BST- 1 min read

Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement to boyfriend and rugby star Thom Evans. The former Scotland rugby player seemingly proposed whilst the couple enjoyed a holiday in Hawaii.

The couple shared the news of the engagement with their Instagram followers on Tuesday night (June 28). The pair announced the news alongside a photo of Thom proposing to Nicole.

In her caption, Nicole wrote: "I said yes". Whilst her fiancé Thom wrote in his caption:"My Ever After".

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom EvansNicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans
    The engagement comes after Nicole shared she had returned to her home state Hawaii with her followers earlier this week. She'd shared a number of images of herself enjoying some time at a beach, which seemed to suggest the couple’s engagement took place on the island.

    Nicole and Thom, who are thought to have been together for three years, have been met with a range of supportive messages in the comment sections of their posts.

    Thom’s older brother Max wrote: "Love you so much Sister Sugar [Nicole]. Overjoyed for you both, one heaven of a wedding".

    Nicole’s friend and former Pussycat Doll member Kimberly Wyatt said: "I'm so happy for you! Congratulations to you both!".

    Kimberley’s husband reacted to Thom’s post, writing: "Ahhhhhhhh he's done it! Good lad mate! Congratulations to you both.”

