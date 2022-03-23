New rates for parents and families as housing benefit personal allowance set to rise

Easter weekend is shortly approaching, but if you’re a recipient of benefits and are due to be paid over the bank holiday weekend, your payment days could alter slightly (Photo: Shutterstock)

Families claiming housing benefits will see the personal allowance linked to the payment rise by 3.1% from 6 April 2022.

Housing benefit is given to people who struggle to pay their rent.

Personal allowance forms part of the calculation on how much housing benefit people will receive.

How is the amount received for housing benefit calculated?

It is usually added together with any additional "premiums" you may be entitled to - for example, disability, or if you care for someone with a disability.

Then your income, renting situation and any dependents are taken into account to calculate an "applicable amount".

If your income matches or is less than your applicable amount, you could be entitled to the maximum eligible housing benefit.

But how much personal allowance you could claim can be complicated to work out.

You may still be able to get some housing benefit if your income is greater, but this depends on your individual circumstances.

The maximum housing benefit payment usually gained is the "local housing allowance rate" which varies depending on where you live.

But just because the personal allowance rates are changing, this doesn’t automatically mean you’ll receive more housing benefit.

How the personal allowances are changing

Single person

Aged under 25: Increasing from £59.20 to £61.05

Any age and on main phase ESA: Increasing from £74.70 to £77.00

Aged between 25 and state pension credit age: Increasing from £74.70 to £77.00

Has reached pension age: Increasing from £191.15 to £197.10

Lone parent

Aged under 18: Increasing from £59.20 to £61.05

Any age and on main phase ESA: Increasing from £74.70 to £77.00

Aged between 18 and state pension credit age: Increasing from £74.70 to £77.00

Has reached state pension age: Increasing from £191.15 to £19

Couple

Both aged under 18: Increasing from £89.45 to £92.20

One or both aged between 18 and state pension credit age: Increasing from £117.40 to £121.05

Any age and on main phase ESA: Increasing from £117.40 to £121.05

One or both have reached pension age: Increasing from £286.05 to £294.90

Other

Dependent child/young person aged under 20: Increasing from £68.60 to £70.80

Who is eligible for housing benefit?

Housing benefit is available to both private renters and those in housing association accommodation or council housing.

You qualify if you:

Have a low income or claim other benefits

Are at least 16 years old – if you've been in care you’ll need to be at least 18

Have less than £16,000 in savings or get the guarantee part of Pension Credit