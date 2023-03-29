Netflix titles leaving the streaming platform in April 2023, including New Girl and The IT Crowd
Streaming platform Netflix is set to cull many fan-favourite TV shows and movies in the UK this April, including New Girl and The IT Crowd
Each month, Netflix refreshes the content on its website by removing old titles and replacing them with new releases. Throughout April, many titles on the streaming platform will be taken off the site to make way for new TV shows and movies, breaking the hearts of many loyal viewers across the UK.
In April, 18 titles will be taken off the website including hit sitcom, New Girl. The show, starring Zooey Deschanel, ran for seven seasons before it came to an end in 2018. Also leaving the platform this month is former Channel 4 series The IT Crowd.
In most cases, Netflix has stripped titles from its platform due to lack of interest from viewers. But don’t worry if your favourite series or movie has been taken off the platform as the streaming site will be launching new releases throughout April.
Full list of Netflix titles leaving the streaming platform in April
April 1
- Turbo Fast (seasons 1-3)
April 3
- What Lies Below
April 7
- Hush
April 9
- New Girl (seasons 1-7)
April 11
- Married at First Sight (season 10)
April 12
- The Baker and the Beauty (season 1)
April 18
- Cuckoo (seasons 1-5)
April 20
- The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show (seasons 1-4)
April 23
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
April 24
- Bill Nye: Science Guy
April 25
- The IT Crowd (seasons 1-5)
April 27
- Señora Acero (seasons 1-5)
April 28
- Ash vs. Evil Dead (seasons 1-3)
April 30
- Den of Thieves
- Empire State
- Leap Year
- Road to Perdition
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World