National Lottery: UK ticket holder comes forward to claim life changing £20million prize

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The UK ticket-holder matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s draw on July 1, Camelot revealed. The six winning numbers were 1, 12, 20, 22, 24 and 35, while a second player also won £1m by matching five numbers as well as bonus ball 35.

The huge prize was won in the special summer ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto draw. The claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the game’s rules, terms and conditions are adhered to. Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “We’re delighted that this fantastic Lotto jackpot has been claimed. What a magnificent start to July. It’s been an incredible couple of months for Lotto players with an amazing 24 millionaires made in May and June alone.

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win. Here’s hoping for another Lotto jackpot winner on Wednesday night when there is an estimated £2M up for grabs.”

    A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr. A from Derbyshire is planning to buy a new home – after scooping a £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK.A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr. A from Derbyshire is planning to buy a new home – after scooping a £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK.
    A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr. A from Derbyshire is planning to buy a new home – after scooping a £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK.

    Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184 million in May 2022.

