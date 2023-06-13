Police are currently dealing with a ‘major incident’ in Nottingham, with multiple roads closed around the city. Officers, alongside other emergency services are at several locations, all dealing with an "ongoing serious incident", according to Nottinghamshire police.

The tram network in the area, the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said that it has suspended all services due to "major police incidents around the city and suburbs".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major roads including Milton Street, which is parallel to the main entrance to the shopping centre, is closed, along with Burton Street, which is located in the city centre. Tram tickets are being accepted on NCT buses.

Other roads shut include Maples Street in Hyson Green A609 Ilkeston Road is also closed in both directions. There is also slow moving traffic in other areas of the city due to police presence.

Most Popular

A statement from the police said: "There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated. We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.