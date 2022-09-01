Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer of 2022 was one to remember for music, and stats on the most streamed songs on Spotify in the UK over the last few months have been revealed.

The data is taken from Spotify downloads between the period of May 29 and August 29, 2022.

Amongst the top 10 list are tracks from Lizzo, George Ezra, Beyonce, and two from Harry Styles.

Taking top spot as the most streamed song in the UK on Spotify this summer was ‘Running Up That Hill’ by Kate Bush.

The song, originally released in 1985, has been given a renaissance thanks to the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

The song is also number two in the world and the top downloaded song in the USA.

“It’s one of the most retro tracks to make it onto Spotify’s Songs of Summer list—37 years after its release. Fans born after the song was originally released are discovering it, with first-time streams from U.S. Gen Zs (aka listeners aged 24 and under) increasing over 7,800% since being featured on the show.

“As it Was” from Harry Styles was the second most downloaded song on Spotify in the UK this summer, with “Afraid to Feel” by LF SYSTEM coming in at number three.

Most Streamed Songs of Summer in the UK

01. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” by Kate Bush

02. “As it Was” by Harry Styles

03. “Afraid to Feel” by LF SYSTEM

04. “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

05. “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles

06. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

07. “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyonce

08. “IFTK” by La Roux & Tion Wayne

09. “Last Last” by Burna Boy