Morrisons introduces new security measure to self-scan tills to stop shoplifting

Morrisons customers will need to scan their receipt to exit some stores as the retailer plans to tackle rising levels of shoplifting. The new security-gate feature will be introduced to self-checkout tills at some stores as figures show increased levels of shoplifting in the retail sector.

A Morrisons spokesperson told The Sun: “Any customers who haven’t made a purchase simply need to ask the Morrisons customer assistant manning the self-service tills to open the gate for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons has followed other retailers such as Sainsbury’s who have already installed the feature in some stores.However, when Sainsbury’s introduced the gates, they received backlash, with customers claiming they were ‘held hostage’ in the store.

Sainsbury’s told MailOnline ‘the gates are used in a ‘small number’ of its store’s ‘self service checkout areas.’The supermarket, however, refused to give over information as to the total number of gates it has installed across the country.

Most Popular

According to the Office For National Statistics shoplifting increased by 22 per cent in the year ending in September 2022 as the cost of living continues.

Morrisons is attempting to tackle the rising levels of shoplifting with the new measure