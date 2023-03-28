Families can claim free breakfast this Easter through the Morrisons and Kellogg’s breakfast club scheme where the whole family can request a free bowl of cereal. The free breakfast initiative follows on from the success of the ‘Ask for Henry’ scheme last Autumn which saw Morrisons partner with Heinz to give away a free jacket potato and beans in its cafés.

The partnership with Morrisons is also an extension of the school breakfast club programme Kellogg’s has been supporting in the UK since 1998. The company has supported 5,000 clubs to open their doors to feed children in the morning and provide them with a breakfast helping to boost attendance, attainment, alleviate hunger and provide before school care.

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café Buying Manger, said: “We know that the school holidays can be a worrying time for families who need to cater for additional meals that would otherwise be covered at school, therefore we are pleased to be joining forces with Kellogg’s to offer our customers a free bowl of cereal when they visit a Morrisons café.”

Chris Silcock, Kellogg’s managing director, said: “We’ve been supporting school breakfast clubs across the UK for 25 years now with food and funding, but we know that there is a need for more provision in the school holidays. The scheme with Morrisons extends the support we can provide families outside of term time.”

The partnership comes after Kellogg’s funded research that found that nearly a third of parents are struggling financially to feed their family and over half of parents surveyed would be interested in their child being able to access a breakfast club over the school holidays.

So, how can you claim the free breakfast? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to claim free breakfast

The joint initiative will run from April 3 to 24, while stock lasts, and aims to support families during the Easter holidays when many school breakfast clubs are unavailable.

Both adults and children can choose from a bowl of Cornflakes, Rice Krispies or Coco Pops, with a choice of dairy and non-dairy milk, when they order a ‘Kellogg’s breakfast’ before 11am, in any of Morrisons 397 cafés.

Kellog's Breakfast Club

