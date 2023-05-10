Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) apologised to Prince Harry at the start of the trial for unlawful information gathering and said it would never be repeated. Prince Harry is one of several high profile names being represented in the trial against MGN.

Lawyers representing Harry told the court he was subjected to the "most intrusive methods of obtaining personal information. They also argue that executives at the company knew about widespread phone hacking but failed to act.

In a written submission, MGN - which also publishes the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People - said it "unreservedly apologises" for instances of unlawful information gathering against Harry and others and said that the legal challenge brought by the prince "warrants compensation".

Andrew Green KC, representing MGN, added that the publisher denied allegations of voicemail interception in the cases being examined during the trial. He also argued some of the challenges it faces have been brought beyond a legal time limit.

A previous hearing was told Harry's case is that 148 articles published between 1996 and 2010 included information that was allegedly obtained through methods including phone hacking. Prince Harry is expected to give evidence in June.

