Millie Court and Liam Reardon crowned as Love Island 2021 winners

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have been named the winners of Love Island 2021.

The fashion buyer administrator from Essex, 24, considered splitting from the bricklayer from Wales, 22, after he was unfaithful while in rival villa Casa Amor, but the couple reunited to win the £50,000 prize money.

They beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran in the final two, while Teddy Soares and Faye Winter came in third and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank placed fourth.

After the result of the public vote was announced, the couple had to decide whether to stick or split the cash prize.

Millie received the envelope with the money but decided to split it with Liam – meaning they took home £25,000 each.

'Summer of our lives'

Speaking after their win, she said: “I can not believe we have just been crowned the winners of Love Island,” before adding: “We have literally had the summer of our lives and we are going to leave here and now explore our future together.”

Laura Whitmore hosted the live final from the garden of the ITV2 show’s Mallorcan villa while a cheering audience looked on.

'Massive journey'

During their final interviews, Toby joked that describing his relationship with Chloe as a “massive journey” was an “understatement” after the pair broke up and then got back together during the series.

Teddy and Faye also recalled their journey in the villa during an interview with Whitmore, with Faye apologising for losing her temper during the Casa Amor period of the show, despite Teddy not straying romantically.

The final episode of the series, which featured nearly 40 islanders attempting to find love in the villa, also included clips of the finalists’ last day together.