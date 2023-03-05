Snow is set to arrive in the UK this week, as temperatures could plummet to the lowest so far this year. The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings for snow and ice, covering large sections of the country.

The meteorological experts warn the mercury will plummet below zero as Arctic air moves southwards. The alerts also predict anywhere between 5-10 cm of snow could arrive in some parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The threat of snow and ice covers most of Scotland and north-east England. The first of the warnings come into place from this 6pm evening (March 5) and run through to midnight on Tuesday, with temperatures set to hit -3C in the North East.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a cold weather alert placing Yorkshire and the Humber as well as north East and north West England under a level three alert, with the rest of England under level two.

Most Popular

A level three alert means there is a 90 percent chance of severely cold weather, snow and ice.In response to this, the NHS said this could increase the health risk to vulnerable patients.

Senior Met Office meteorologist, Craig Snell, said: "We do see a bit of a change with even colder air coming through and then an increase in risk of sudden disruption due to some sleet, snow and some ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So at the moment, the main focus is across northern and eastern parts of the UK where we have issued warnings already for Monday and Tuesday for the risk of some snow showers moving in from the north.

Snow is expected to hit the UK in late March. (Getty Images)