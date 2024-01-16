The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings and explained that snow and ice could affect certain areas.

Experts at the Met Office have warned that snow and ice would affect Scotland today (Tuesday, January 16), with ice affecting the Belfast area.

On Wednesday, January 17, snow and ice is expected to affect the North West, and by Thursday, January 18 it is expected to travel further south, leading to disruption in high populated areas.

The Met Office has warned of travel delays, possible power cuts, delays or cancellations to rail and air travel due to snow. In regards to areas affected by ice, they have warned of injuries from slips and falls, and icy patches on untreated roads.

The Met Office’s snow map reveals further information about snowfall across the country, including which areas will be affected and by how much snowfall.

Scotland is the most snow affected area in the UK this week.

The North of Scotland seems to be the most affected by heavy snow, however as the week progresses, the snow will travel and affect Yorkshire towns.

Areas of Yorkshire will be affected by snowfall as the week progresses.

By Thursday, January 18, snowfall is expected in the North East, hitting Newcastle Upon Tyne before moving south to Whitby.