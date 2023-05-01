News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
2 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
2 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
3 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
5 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
22 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

May Day Bank Holiday TV: 5 things to watch this bank holiday including Netflix thrillers, BBC dramas and more

Netflix thrillers, BBC One drama, and more - here are five TV shows you should watch this May Day bank holiday

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 1st May 2023, 11:54 BST- 2 min read

Thousands of people nationwide are enjoying a slightly longer weekend thanks to the early May bank holiday, and with the weather looking a bit drab for much of the UK, today could offer the perfect time to relax in front of the TV.

If you’re into real-life drama, Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer interview could be for you. Here, the Marvel star details his horrifying near-fatal accident that occurred last year, and how his recovery is going.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’re a fan of Jeremy Renner, then stay with Disney+ as a new show added in 2023, ‘Rennervations’ is also available on the streaming service. It sees the actor team up with builders to acquire decommissioned government vehicles and transform them as ‘mind blowing creations’ that serve communities worldwide.

There’s a whole host of new shows and upcoming episodes available to watch today. If you’re looking forward to a day in front of the box, here are five things you should tune in to this May Day.

Most Popular

    Obsession - Netflix

    Recently released, this erotic thriller sees a respected London surgeon have an affair with his son’s fiancee. The affair turns into an infatuation, and could change the lives of everyone involved.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Jeremy Renner: The Dianne Sawyer interview - Disney+

    The world was shocked when much-loved actor Jeremy Renner had a horrifying accident, where he was hit by a snowplough. It left him with more than 30 bones broken as well as a collapsed lung, his liver being pierced by a shattered rib and more. His interview looks at the accident and his recovery.

    The Diplomat - Netflix 

    Starring The Americans’ Keri Russell, this show sees a career diplomat juggling her new high-profile job as ambassador to the United Kingdom and her turbulent marriage to a political star amid an international crisis.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Blue Lights - BBC One - 9pm

    Showing on BBC One tonight is the series finale of Blue Lights. In this episode, the team works together after a shooting. Stevie clashes with the spooks, Mo learns the truth about his father, and Grace accepts she might break her promise to Angela.

    Dolly: The Sheep That Changed the World - BBC Two - 10pm 

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Dolly the sheep was a landmark, as she was the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell. This documentary tells the story of the scientists who created Dolly - the sheep that changed the world.

    Related topics:TVNetflixBBC OnePeopleWeatherMarvelMindDisney