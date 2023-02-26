The MP, who lost the whip after his appearance on the reality TV show, has already said he will stand down at the next election. Hancock has created the company Greenhazel as he looks for more TV opportunities, according to the Sunday Times.

Hancock is listed as the sole director of the firm which was registered with Companies House in January. The MP for West Suffolk reportedly earned £400,000 for his appearance in the Australian jungle.

TV regulator Ofcom received more than 1,000 complaints after the MP appeared in the jungle He also recently appeared on Channel 4 for SAS: Who Dares Wins.