Christmas has indeed come early for many today as the first trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance has been released. The third and final film of the series starring Channing Tatum is scheduled for release in cinemas on February 10 next year, but for those who can’t wait, the trailer provides ample eye candy to tide everyone over.

News of a third movie in the Magic Mike series came after the success of Magic Mike Live , which led actor Channing Tatum collaborating once again with celebrated director Steven Soderbegh . In early 2022, Tatum admitted in an interview he wasn’t sure he wanted to carry on with the franchise but with new fans discovering the film through the live show, realised there was more to be told within the Magic Mike universe.

“What we learned in the live show was really interesting, too. I didn’t want to make a live show because I was like, I know this world, it’s kind of dark and weird,” Tatum said. “Our whole idea was that we could change that, revolution that in terms of what that experience could be for women. We went out and actually made it with women. It was an education. What we made is, today, my favourite thing that we’ve made in our careers."

Magic Mike’s Last Dance follows on from 2015’s Magic Mike XXL and the new movie sees Channing Tatum’s character joined by cast members Salma Hayek , Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, Ayub Khan Din and Juliette Motamed. Hayek took over the unspecified role from Westworld actress Thandiwe Newton. The film also sees Tatum join up with script writer Reid Carolin once more, after their success with the 2022 film Dog .

