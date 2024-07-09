Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pretty village was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 60 most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

Lowick is the most stylish place to live in Northamptonshire, according to a new survey.

In second place in Northants was Brixworth, Blakesley was third, Braybrooke was fourth and Brigstock was fifth.

St Peter's Church in Lowick - the most stylish place to live in Northamptonshire

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a filming location.

Drayton House near Lowick was transformed into Saltburn - the stately home where the hit movie of the same name takes place.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Northants.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Lowick is the most stylish place to live in Northamptonshire.

"All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60, particularly around Northants. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town or village as a location.

“Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their localities. It shows that style can be achieved whatever your budget - and that is very true of furniture.”

