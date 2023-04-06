News you can trust since 1897
Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has announced she has given birth to a baby girl. Phillips shot to fame in early 2020, as she was one of the most popular contestants on the first ever winter series of the ITV 2 show.

Taking to social media, Phillips shared the news with her 1.4 million followers, with a sweet caption that read: “My darling Lucia, I wish I had you sooner so I could love you longer.” She also shared that her baby was born on April 4 at 8:10pm.

Ahead of welcoming her little one, Shaughna - who has split from Lucia’s father Billy, had taken to Instagram to reveal that she was going to have to be induced after she passed her due date of March 25.

Sharing a selfie of herself  to her Instagram stories on March 29, she penned: “Induction booked for Sunday (April 2). My March babe clearly wants to be an April babe like her mama.”

Most Popular

    People swiftly flocked to the comments to share their congratulations. Cleaning hack icon Mrs Hinch said “Aww congratulations beautiful. Sending lots of love your way”, whilst comedian Katherine Ryan said “Yay she’s here! Congratulations.”

    Love Island’s first Winter Edition featured Londoner Shaughna Phillip. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)Love Island’s first Winter Edition featured Londoner Shaughna Phillip. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)
    Despite not finding love in her stint in the villa, with her partner Callum Jones opting to couple up with Molly Smith during Casa Amor, Shaughna was one of the most popular contestants from that series - largely thanks to her quick one-liners.

