Love Island’s summer series is just days away, and a new cast of islanders are set to hit the villa in hopes of finding love. This comes after a successful winter series that saw fan-favourite couple Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan crowned the winners.

While there are a number of successful relationships that have come out of the show, there are many that don’t go the distance. As the new season approaches many will be wondering what last season’s islanders are up to, and whether or not their favourite couple are still together.

Well, we’re very happy to report Kai and Sanam are still together. They have gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa and have been seen packing on the PDA on a number of occasions. They even did a mock proposal on BBC Asian Network, with Kai posting a snap of Sanam wearing a ring on her wedding finger with the caption: "OMG did this just happen live on BBC Asian Network.”

The couple have dispelled the split rumours and spoken about their future together on a number of occasions. Kai said in their exit interview: "As soon as we get out here, that’s when even more effort starts. You can really value someone’s time and effort when you have to put in the time and effort. That’s what I am looking forward to."

Sanam added: "That is something I want to work towards. I’ve spoken to Kai as well and I would love to work on building us up more on the outside and then work towards moving in together."

They were the first couple to not go through the ‘Split or Steal’ decision, walking away with £25,000 each. Kai, a teacher, and Sanam, a social worker, said they planned to invest in projects to help children after firstly enjoying some downtime together in the Amalfi Coast and Santorini.

Love Island 2023 summer series start date

A spokesperson for the show confirmed the show would be returning for a summer serie s, saying: “Returning to ITVX and ITV2 in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island. With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings.

“From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love. More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut. Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.”

The show is scheduled to kick off its tenth series on Monday, June 5, at 9pm.

