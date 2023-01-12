The winter instalment of Love Island 2023 is just around the corner. The ITV reality show will begin to air on Monday 16 January, with a number of good looking singletons hoping to find love in the South African villa.

The first series, which aired in summer 2015, had an average of 0.57 million viewers. Fast forward to summer 2022 and the dating show had an average of 4.46 million viewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only has Love Island produced great viewing figures for ITV, it has also produced some gorgeous couples - which has even led to babies and weddings! So, let’s take a look at which Love Island couples are still together:

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey (series two)

Most Popular

Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde arrive for the Team GB FanZone Opening Ceremony Party in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on August 5, 2016 in London, England.The Team GB FanZone at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) is one of 11 locations nationwide showing live coverage from the 2016 Olympic Games from 6th to 21st August. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for TeamGB)

After 45 days in the Majorcan villa, Cara and Nathan were crowned the series two winners of Love Island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair, from Kent and Essex respectively, were coupled up from day one and remained together throughout.

In April 2017, Cara and Nathan announced that they had broken up, just nine months after first meeting on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they soon reunited ahead of the birth of their first baby, a son called Freddie who was born in December 2017.

n July 2018, Nathan got down on one knee in the Love Island villa where they met and asked Cara to marry him. A year later, the pair married in a secret ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July 2020, Cara and Nathan welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Delilah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen (series two)

Olivia (L) and Alex Bowen (R) have become a Love Island success story, after getting engaged a year after meeting on the show. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season two runners up Alex and Olivia are still each other’s type on paper - despite getting so many tests during their time in the Love Island villa.

Olivia, from Essex, entered the villa on day one and coupled up with Daniel Lukakis, Rykard Jenkins and Adam Maxted before she met Alex when he entered on day 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex, from Birmingham, spent his first night in the villa in the hideaway with Zara Holland, but he quickly turned his head to Olivia and they coupled up a day later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t long before new girl Liana Isadora Van Riel tried to steal Alex. She coupled up with him for just one night, before Alex and Olivia recoupled again.

On day 35, just 10 days before the final, their relationship was tested again when new girl Katie Salmon chose to take Alex on a date. However, he remained coupled with Olivia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since leaving the villa in July 2016, Olivia and Alex have grown from strength to strength.

In September 2018, the couple tied the knot - and on June 10 last year, they welcomed their first baby together, Abel Jacob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Hewitt (series three)

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow attends the "Aquaman" world premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 26, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla and Jamie finished their Love Island experience as runners up, behind series three winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

Despite making it to the final and still being together today, Camilla and Jamie only had a short journey in the Majorcan villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla, from Dumfries in Scotland, entered the villa on day one and coupled up with the likes of Sam Gowland, Jonny Mitchell and Craig Lawson before meeting Jamie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie, from Essex, entered the villa just ten-days before the final - but he instantly took a liking to Camilla and the pair were coupled up.

Four years after meeting on the reality show, in September 2021, the couple got married at Gosfield Hall in Essex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also have two children together, two-year-old Nell - who was at the wedding - and eight-month-old Nora.

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever (series three)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Lever and Jessica Shears during the VIP launch of 'Femme Luxe' 99p dress collection at Menagerie on November 21, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Dom and Jess didn’t make it to the final of series three, but have since proved their love didn’t need a reality show win to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess, from Devon, entered the villa as a bombshell on day one and spent the first day single before coupling up with Dom.

The pair coupled up three times before Jess was dumped on day 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom, from Manchester, was coupled up with Montana Brown at first and he remained in the villa for 10 days after Jess’s exit, coupling up with both Tyla Carr and Montana (again).

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, following Dom’s exit on day 28, he reunited with Jess and the pair got engaged just three months later.

In October 2018, they got married in Mykonos, Greece at an intimate ceremony with only 22 guests - none of which were their Love Island co-stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They now have two sons; two-year-old Presley and a seven-month-old baby who they haven’t revealed the name of yet.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Furry (series five)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attend the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Molly-Mae and Tommy finished their Love Island journey as runners up, behind series five winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly, from Hitchin, entered the Majorcan villa on day four - and went on dates with both Tommy and Curtis Prithcard before coupling up with Tommy.

Tommy, also from Manchester, was coupled up with Lucie Donlan until he was picked by Molly-Mae a day after her bombshell entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair, who were both age 20 at the time, remained coupled up throughout the series - surviving Casa Amor - and even made their relationship official on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon leaving the villa, Molly-Mae became one of the most successful islanders and signed a number of multi-million pound deals, whilst boxer Tommy continued to fight.

In October 2021, Molly-Mae and Tommy were in London when their Manchester apartment was broken into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After this, the pair bought and moved into their dream home - which is reportedly a £4 million, six-bedroom mansion in Cheshire.

In September 2022, Molly-Mae announced via Instagram that she and Tommy were expecting their first child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She used a quote from her speech to Tommy in the final episode, “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet”, as the caption.

Paige Furley and Finn Tapp (series six)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp attend the VIP Preview evening of Hyde Park Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park on November 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Paige and Finn became the first (and so far only) winter Love Island winners, after series six aired in January 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paige, from West Lothian in Scotland, entered the South African villa on day one and was coupled up with Ollie Williams until he walked from show on day four.

Luckily, Finn, from Milton Keynes, entered the villa a day later and took singleton Paige on a date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair remained coupled up from this point onwards - despite Paige being taken on dates by Luke Mabbott and Wallace Wilson, and Finn being chosen for a date with Demi Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since leaving the villa, the couple have remained loved-up. They seem to be doing a lot of travelling, recently visiting Florida and even featured on series seven of Celebrity Coach Trip.

Molly Smith and Callum Jones (series six)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly Smith and Callum Jones attend the National Television Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena on September 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Callum and Molly were dumped from the Cape Town villa, on day 38, by their fellow season six islanders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum, from Manchester, entered the villa on day one and was coupled up with Shaughna Phillips - and with Eve Gale when she stole him for four days - until day 23.

Molly, also from Manchester, was able to turn Callum’s head when the original boys met six new girls at Casa Amor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum chose to couple up with Molly following the Casa Amor test, but the pair only lasted ten-days in the villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, their relationship has blossomed since being dumped and the pair are still madly in love with each other now.

They share two dogs; a pug named Winnie and a pomeranian named Nelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed (series six)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow season six islanders Eva and Nas, have a similar Love Island story to Paige and Finn.

Nas, from London, entered the South African villa on day one and was coupled up with Siannise Fudge, Jess Gale and Demi Jones before entering Casa Amor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Casa Amor, he met new girl Eva, from Bromley - who he chose to couple up with. However, just four days later, they were dumped after receiving the second least public votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying back to the cold weather didn’t end their relationship and the couple remain loved-up today.

In June 2022, Eva confirmed they were looking to buy their first home together - and the pair have been spotted on trips to Italy and Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares (series seven)

Faye and Teddy came third in last year’s Love Island (Pic:Getty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye and Teddy came third place, but are now the only couple still together from series seven.

Faye, from Devon, entered on day one and coupled up with Brad McClelland and Liam Reardon - who went on to win the show with Millie Court - before she met Teddy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teddy, from Manchester, entered on day 12 and took four lucky girls, including Faye, on a date.

Just two days after his arrival, he chose to couple up with Faye, and all seemed good until Casa Amor came around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye’s head turned in the other villa and she chose to couple up with Sam Jackson, leaving Teddy single.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they soon rekindled their romance and remained happy in the villa until the final.

Despite being a very controversial couple on screen, they have made their relationship work on the outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair have lived together in London since November 2021 and now share a gorgeous golden pooch named Bonnie.

Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti (series eight)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season eight finished just five-months-ago and we are already getting prepared for season nine. Ekin-Su and Davide had a victorious win, after a somewhat rocky Love Island experience.

Davide, from Manchester, entered the villa as a day one bombshell and chose to steal Gemma Owen from Liam Llewellyn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on day five he decided to couple up with new girl Ekin-Su - even after she’d taken Liam on a date!

On day 12, things turned confusing when Ekin-Su chose to couple up with new boy Jay Younger - who she had just gone on a date with - and Davide was chosen by Gemma, platonically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On day 18, Davide chose to couple up with new girl Antigoni Buxton after their successful date, whilst Ekin-Su turned her head (again) to another new arrival, Charlie Radnegde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By day 23, Ekin-Su and Davide had found their way back to each other, and remained coupled up until the final - even surviving the tests in Casa Amor (just).

Despite their rocky relationship, Ekin-Su and Davide even got to film an ITV2 spin-off series together. Homecomings showed the pair visiting Italy and Turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekin-Su also became one of the most successful islanders to leave the villa, following in the footsteps of Molly-Mae. She became the first islander to get an Oh Polly collection and will star on Dancing on Ice this year.

Indiyah Polackand Dami Hope (series eight)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope attend the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Indiyah and Dami finished the eighth series of Love Island in third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On day one of the series, the contestants were put into couples based on a public vote. Indiyah was put up with Ikenna Ekwonna, whilst Dami was put in a couple with Amber Beckford.

However, both Ikenna and Amber were dumped from the island on day 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dami, from Dublin in Ireland, and Indiyah, from London, didn’t couple up with each other until day 18 - a day after going on dates with new arrivals Antigoni Buxton and Remi Lambert respectively.

From then, following their first date, Indiyah and Dami seemed to be growing close - until the girls were sent away to Casa Amor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indiyah’s head turned for new boy Deji Adeniyi and Dami’s head turned for new girl Summer Bowte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when all couples went back to the main villa, Dami and Indiyah reignited their relationship - and even went on to win the baby challenge.

Despite the tests of Casa Amor, the couple have remained a strong pair on the outside - and just spent their first Christmas living together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was recently announced that Indiyah will host the Love Island podcast alongside Sam Thompson, and will be an Aftersun panellist alongside new show host Maya Jama.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page (series eight)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page attend the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

In the previously mentioned series eight shake up, Tasha and Andrew were placed together by the public from day one - but somehow ended up one of the least liked couples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasha, from Thirsk, went on dates with new arrivals Charlie Radnedge and Jay Younger but stayed coupled with Andrew until Casa Amor.

In Casa Amor, Andrew, from Guernsey, had his head turned by Coco Lodge after the new girls claimed Tasha was mugging him off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Tasha’s head also turned and she brought new boy Billy Brown back to the villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following they’re short time apart, the pair decided to work on their romance - and Tasha later asked Andrew to be her boyfriend.

Tasha and Andrew finished in fourth place, and have since gone on to be inseparable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple announced in September 2022 that they would be moving in together. Tasha, the first deaf contestant on Love Island, shared the news on Instagram in British Sign Language.

They have taken luxury trips to Dubai and Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott (series five and six)

Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott attend the "Eating Our Way To Extinction" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 08, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucie, from Newquay, and Luke, from Redcar, actually featured on different series of Love Island - but they are now engaged!

Lucie featured on series five and was coupled up with the likes of Tommy Fury, Joe Garrat, Anton Danyluk and George Rains - but was dumped on day 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Luke finished series six in third place, alongside Demi Jones. However, Luke and Demi only lasted three-months after the winter series.

Luke and Lucie began dating in July 2020, which caused a lot of drama on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Demi hit out about their relationship, Luke explained to his followers: “Me and Demi split up on 29 May. Lucie checked with me a couple of days or a week after to see if I was single.

“We went on a date 17 June and then we started going out in July. It’d just like to squish it now – get it over and done with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope everyone can get on with their lives because me and Lucie have never been happier.”

The couple didn’t let negativity stop their relationship from blossoming and in December 2021, Luke got down on one knee whilst the couple were enjoying a skiing holiday in Finland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the beauty of the northern lights, Lucie said “yes”.