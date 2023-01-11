Love Island 2023: 5 memorable moments in ITV show’s history including Maura Higgins and Amber Gill
Love Island is one of the UK’s most dramatic shows - here we take a look back at some of the most memorable moments
Britain’s hottest show is back and we are just days away from Love Island returning to our screens. Ten singletons will jet off to South Africa for the second ever winter series of the show.
We will also be treated to a brand new host. Maya Jama was confirmed as the new host of the show last year, replacing Laura Whitmore who stepped down from the role after three years.
The show first aired in 2015, and was originally hosted by Caroline Flack. By 2018 around four million people were tuning in and over the years it has become one of the most popular shows around.
As the show prepares to enter its ninth season, we look back on some of the most memorable and iconic moments we have witnessed including Jake’s outburst at movie night, Curtis’ ill fated talk with Amy and more.
5 memorable Love Island moments
Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart - Series five
Curtis and Amy seemed a good match, they had similar interests and rarely bickered, but that all changed. Amy questioned the professional dancer as to why he never stayed in bed and cuddled her, to which he replied: “Because I want to be the one who gets up and makes everyone a coffee in the morning.”
It didn’t end there as they both had a huge argument due to Curtis’ antics when the girls were at Casa Amor. Things all came to a head when Curtis and Maura started openly flirting in front of Amy and not long after she left the show.
“Congrats hun” - Series six
A post Casa Amor recoupling can provide some of the most memorable and dramatic moments Love Island has to offer. During the first winter series, Callum Jones opted to leave his partner at the time, Shaughna Phillips, during Casa Amor.
He walked back into the main villa with Molly Smith, and stood in front of Shaughna, to which she simply said ‘Congrats hun’. Luckily for them it all seemed to work out in the end with Molly and Callum still together now.
Jonny and Theo - Series three
Theo was a late edition to the series and it’s safe to say he definitely shook things up in the villa. He regularly butted heads with Jonny, which all came to ahead when Jonny labelled him a ‘gigantic b***end’ during a recoupling.
"Let’s see if she’s all mouth or not" - Series five
Maura Higgins was quite unlucky in love during her time in the villa, but that looked to be changing when she and Tom were chosen to head to the hideaway. Speaking to the lads, Tom said: "Let’s see if she’s all mouth or not".
Unfortunately for him, Maura overheard. Safe to say, they didn’t last for too long after that.
Michael recoupling with Joanna - Series five
At the time, Michael was coupled up with Amber Gill and everything was going slow, but they seemed solid and looked to be building a great connection. But everything changed during Casa Amor where he met Joanna.
He decided to recouple with Joanna and claimed he’d been biting his tongue and wasn’t "being true" to himself at the recoupling. Unfortunately for Michael, he and Joanna didn’t last very long and Amber went on to win the show with rugby player Greg O’Shea.