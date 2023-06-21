A man has been arrested after a reported stabbing at a London hospital which left two people injured on Wednesday afternoon. London Ambulance Service said the victims are still being treated at Central Middlesex Hospital with the incident still “ongoing”.

The London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said it was still trying to establish full details. According to the BBC, staff can be seen standing outside the hospital after they were evacuated from the building. An air ambulance was also sent to the hospital site, with officers carrying out a search.

Brent Police wrote on Twitter: “We’re aware of an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in Brent. Armed officers are among those responding.”

The Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man outside the hospital after receiving emergency calls at 1.18pm. A spokesperson said: “Armed officers were among those responding after calls at 1.18pm to reports that two people had been stabbed.

“Officers found two people with stab injuries. The first victim has injuries that are being treated as life-threatening. The second victim’s injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.

“Police arrested a man outside the hospital. He has also been conveyed to hospital having received injuries that are believed to be self-inflicted. His condition is being treated as life-threatening.

“Officers will remain in the hospital as further searches are conducted but at this time they are satisfied that no one else is sought. Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related.