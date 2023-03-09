An airport in the UK has become the first to scrap the 100ml liquid in hand luggage rule ahead of the Easter school holidays. Until now, holidaymakers have been limited to taking just a small amount of liquid-based items, including make-up, mini-shampoos and showers gels through security and in their hand luggage.

But thanks to new high-tech security systems, London City Airport will now allow travellers to take up to two litres of liquid on board. The new CT x-ray scanners will work similarly to those used in hospitals.

The new cameras will take images of hand luggage, producing a high-resolution 3D image showing the contents of the bag. Security will then be able to view it from every angle – current security scanners only produce a 2D image.

The new tech also means passengers won’t have to remove their electronics such as laptops and kindles to get through security either. It is hoped the new process will speed up security queues through busy periods like the Easter period.

Robert, the airport CEO said: “London City is continuing to move in the right direction. The start of the year has been in line with expectations, but we will see a step change from the Easter period onwards and we will be geared up to serve close to 2019 levels of passengers in periods through the summer.

“And the good news for anyone planning a holiday or a business trip is that we will be the first mainstream UK airport to offer a fully CT security experience from the end of this month. The new lanes will not only cut hassle but also cut queuing times, which I know passengers will love.”

