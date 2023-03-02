Lloyds Pharmacy is selling off a number of its standalone stores across the UK, according to reports. The news was first reported in Pharmacy Network News earlier this month, with the industry magazine saying it had seen emails discussing the sale with potential buyers.

The emails involve Hutchings Consultants, a company which specialises in pharmacy valuation and sales. The stores, which are dotted all over the UK, are said to be sold under three projects - Project Clover, Project Mulberry and Project Sapphire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the “projects” manage a different geographical area in the UK. Several Lloyds Pharmacy branches have already been sold in the last few months including two stores in Aberdeenshire to Porter Pharmacy.

Another Lloyds Pharmacy in Chingford, North London was also sold to Rosewood Pharmacy in late 2022. In the emails seen by Pharmacy Network News , the Lloyds Pharmacy stores in England reportedly up for sale are in the following areas:

Most Popular

Bedfordshire

Cambridgeshire

Cumbria

Devon

Dorset

East London

Hampshire

Hertfordshire

Kent

Lancashire

North Lincolnshire

Merseyside

Staffordshire

Somerset

East and West Sussex

Tyne and Wear

Wiltshire

North Yorkshire

Northumberland

County Durham

East Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

Greater Manchester

Merseyside

Cheshire

Devon

Cornwall

Dorset

Wiltshire

Somerset

The branches reportedly put for sale in Wales are located in:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pembrokeshire

Glamorgan

Blaenau Gwent

Dyfed

Lloyds Pharmacy has not confirmed or denied if the stores have been put up for sale. But a spokesperson said: “Lloyds Pharmacy regularly reviews its pharmacy estate to ensure it is operating sustainably and any decision to sell stores is taken in the interests of patients, colleagues and the business.

“At all times, patient safety remains our top priority ensuring that our customers and patients are always able to access vital prescriptions, health advice, products and services.”

A Lloyd’s Pharmacy store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after Lloyds Pharmacy revealed it was closing all of its 237 counters at Sainsbury’s supermarkets over the next year, putting 2,000 jobs at risk. The firm blamed “changing market conditions” and said the cuts were made following a recent review.