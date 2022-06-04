Let the train now take the strain - to enjoy rail-y great trips

An LNER speeding through Durham (photo: LNER)

More of us making tracks to enjoy stress-free travel with mouth-watering menus

As routes across the UK begin to open up following relaxing of COVID rules, LNER trains offer a great range of travel options and mouth-watering menu flavours for discerning diners.

The company operates regular daily services to and from destinations like Durham, heading both northbound to Newcastle and Scotland and southbound to London King’s Cross, calling at stations including Darlington, York, Doncaster, Newark Northgate and Peterborough.

Further information can be found at lner.co.uk website.

For those discerning diners further details about the First Class complimentary catering offers can be found by visiting www.lner.co.uk/the-east-coast-experience/first-class/menu website.

The site explains about different menus on different services, displaying menus available on both north and southbound trains.

Those with a passion for travel can book direct fee-free, finding best value fares using LNER’s mobile app or website, signing up for live journey updates via www.lner.co.uk website.

Customers can create a ticket alert that will let them know when cheapest seats go on sale. Visit www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-later/early-bird-ticket-alerts website.

LNER offers fixed price family return tickets enabling up to two adults and four children to travel to and from London King’s Cross to a number of destinations.

Visit www.lner.co.uk/tickets-savings/savings-rewards/special-offers/travel-savings/family-returns website for full details.

There are savings of up to 20 per cent off LNER advance tickets for group bookings of between three and nine people.

Visit www.lner.co.uk/tickets-savings/savings-rewards/special-offers/travel-savings/savings-for-small-groups for more.

Also, for top travel tips, visit www.lner.co.uk/tickets-savings/savings-rewards/special-offers website.

The company is also enhancing its popular rewards scheme for loyal customers, LNER Perks offering two per cent credit back on journeys with £5 credit for signing up. Visit www.lner.co.uk/tickets-savings/perks for this and other benefits.

First class customers can enjoy a range of locally sourced dishes as part of recently upgraded complimentary catering, offered by visiting www.lner.co.uk/the-east-coast-experience/first-class/menu website.

And visit www.lner.co.uk/the-east-coast-experience/the-east-coast-standard/catering for standard customers to enjoy Let’s Eat At Your Seat service.

LNER’s Seat Sure enables customers to select and reserve their own seat fee-free. This can be actioned up to five minutes before planned departure. Visit www.lner.co.uk/faq/reservation-only-faqs/what-is-seat-sure for more.

Fee-free ticket changes are also available should travel plans change with options of changing a journey or opting for eVoucher without any admin fee before 6pm day before departure.

And there’s One-Click Delay Repay if trains are delayed by 30 minutes or more. Further information can be found by visiting www.lner.co.uk/customer-service/refunds website.

Customers can also sign up to One-Click Delay Repay when buying advance tickets direct from LNER website