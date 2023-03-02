Krispy Kreme is handing out free doughnuts next week - but customers need to be quick as they only have one minute to bag a freebie. For the first time Krispy Kreme will hand out free doughnuts in the final minute before shops close for the day to make room for the next batch of freshly-made doughnuts the next day

Treat-seekers will be able to pick up four fresh doughnuts in the last-minute box. However, savvy shoppers must arrive one minute before the shop’s closing time and let a Krispy Kreme worker know that they’re here for the “Last Minute Box Offer.”

Krispy Kreme has been making doughnuts since 1937 - with the aim to “put fresh at the heart of everything they do.” They are launching the initiative to make sure each doughnut lover is receiving the highest quality possible.

Emma Colquhoun, Chief Marketing Officer UK & Ireland at Krispy Kreme said: "At Krispy Kreme, we take pride in handcrafting our doughnuts fresh every single day for our customers. Whether that’s adding sprinkles, or drizzling chocolate, there’s always a Krispy Kremer on hand to ensure that each doughnut is hand-crafted to perfection.

“We are committed to having a positive role in tackling food waste and are already working in partnership with ‘Too Good To Go’, the world’s largest surplus food platform, to reduce food waste. We’re thrilled that we’re able to offer another way to reduce waste, while also helping customers save money and spread joy.”

