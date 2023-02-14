King Charles to recruit new Royal team member with generous salary - how to apply
The Royal Family is looking to recruit a new team member based at Buckingham Palace - here’s how to apply
King Charles is hiring a new team member to join the Royal Family household and it pays double the salary of the average UK worker. The 74-year-old is on the lookout for a ‘talent acquisition manager’ who will receive a generous £55,000-a-year salary, plus benefits.
The Royal Household website states that the Talent Acquisition team has ‘only recently been established’, and although ‘core systems, processes and strategies are in place’ there’s ‘room for improvement.’
The new Royal Family team member will be a ‘natural communicator’ with strong organisation and time management skills. They will lead a small team to deliver ‘an exceptional recruitment service’ and will be responsible for recruiting the ‘best possible talent into volume.’
The job role is based at Buckingham Palace and applications close on February 19.
How to apply for Royal Family jobs
To apply for the talent acquisition manager role at Buckingham Palace visit The Royal Household jobs website and follow the application process. The Royal family is also recruiting for other roles including a housekeeping assistant at Buckingham Palace, and a gardener at Windsor castle. Visit the website for more information.