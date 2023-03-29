King Charles’ first overseas state visit begins on Wednesday when the new monarch visits Germany. The King will be joined by his wife Camilla, Queen Consort.

The trip was originally due to be his second official visit as King. However, last week’s visit to France was cancelled due to the on-going protests currently gripping the nation.

The royal couple will spend two days in the German capital of Berlin. During their stay it is expected King Charles will attempt to speak some German, this will be a nod to the family ties the King has with the country.

One of the main aspects of the visit will see King Charles and the Queen Consort visit the famous Brandenburg Gate. They will be guests of honour at a state banquet, hosted by the German President and his wife at Schloss Bellevue before the King is set to address the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament.

From Berlin, the royal couple will head to Hamburg on Friday March 31. Amongst the events planned is a visit to the St. Nikolai Memorial, the remains of a church which was destroyed when the Allies bombed the city during the Second World War. The King will lay a wreath during a short ceremony of remembrance.

