The Duchess of York has reportedly been given a role at the upcoming King’s Coronation concert at Windsor Castle. King Charles III has deemed Fergie as a “VIP attendee”.

The news comes after Fergie learned she would not be attending the official crowning of Charles and Camilla at Westminster on May 6. Fergie has not yet commented on the snub but many reports said the Duchess was not invited due to the fact she is not actually a part of the Royal Family following her divorce from Prince Andrew.

Many royal watchers were surprised at the snub given that the Duchess reportedly spends Christmas at Sandringham with the entire family. However, she has now been given a special role at the concert.

The Mirror reported a royal insider said Fergie did not expect an invite to the official Coronation ceremony, but was "delighted to join the wider family for the Coronation Concert".

The King’s Coronation concert will take place on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle 24 hours after the official crowning. Fergie will be joined by other royals believed to include her daughters Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 33.

During an event in New York last month, Fergie did confirm she had yet to receive an invite to the coronation but shrugged it off saying: "Well I’ve decided the best thing about being British around a coronation - although I’ve never been to one - I think we should, I should set up a tea room at the bottom of the drive with bunting and cakes."

She previously told ITVs Loose Women: “I will be having a little tea room and putting out the bunting. I love to watch it on the telly because the commentators are always good.”

