The coordination of King Charles III is set to take place this weekend, with millions of people across the country preparing to celebrate the new King and Queen. Thousands are expected to take to the streets in and around Westminster Abbey to catch a glimpse of the special moment, along with millions of people tuning in from their home.

The coronation will be broadcast live across multiple channels in the UK, as well as the rest of the world. However, the likes of Channel 4 and Channel 5 confirmed they would be offering an “alternative” coronation schedule for those looking to break up the coverage.

The coronation takes place on Saturday, but the coverage won’t stop there. Channels will also be broadcasting the special coronation concert which will take place live from Windsor Castle on Sunday (May 7). The two hour event will kick off at 8pm, and will see stars like Sir Tom Jones, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That and many more.

So, which channels will be showing the coronation? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time does the coronation start?

The service begins at 11am in Westminster Abbey.

Full list of channels broadcasting coronation

Here is a full list of the channels broadcasting live from the ceremony:

BBC One (7:30am start)

BBC Two (7:30am start)

BBC iPlayer (7:30am start)

ITV1 (8:30am)

ITVX (8:30am)

Sky News (7am start)

Sky Showcase (7am start)

BBC News (7:30am start)

GBN (6am start)

Channels broadcasting coronation concert

The concert is scheduled to be broadcast live from 8pm on Sunday (May 7). Here’s where you can watch or listen to the concert:

BBC One

BBC iPlayer

BBC Radio 2

BBC Sounds

Channels not broadcasting coronation

Channel 4

Channel 5

ITV2

ITV3

ITV4

ITVBe

E4

4More

4seven

Film4

4Extra

S4C

SkyMax

Sky Arts

Sky Witness

Sky Atlantic

Sky Comedy

Sky Documentaries

Sky Crime

Sky History

Sky Nature

BBC Alba

W

Pick

Really

Quest

Quest Red

Yesterday

Gold

5USA

5Star

5Select

Comedy Central

Sky Sci-Fi

CBSReality

Sky Sports

Sky Replay

5Action

IdealWorld

HGTV

Challenge

Blaze

Comedy Extra

TLC

Alibi

MTV

