King Charles coronation: Watch the build-up to the coronation of King Charles III live from Westminster Abbey

The coronation of King Charles III is finally upon us - watch all the build up to the historic event with our live stream from Westminster Abbey

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 6th May 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read

The coronation of King Charles is a historic moment that will be watched around the world. King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned during a historic ceremony inside Westminster Abbey today.

It is the first coronation in the UK since the late Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1953. Over 2000 guests are set to pack Westminster Abbey to watch the moment the King is crowned.

Cries of “God Save the King” will ring out as Charles is crowned (Photo: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Wire)Cries of “God Save the King” will ring out as Charles is crowned (Photo: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Wire)
Cries of “God Save the King” will ring out as Charles is crowned (Photo: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Wire)

Join us as we witness the beginning of a new era for the United Kingdom, with King Charles III taking the throne as the monarch of the realm. A live stream of the coronation is above.

