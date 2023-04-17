Eyes were wide open and jaws fell to the floor when Prince Harry’s attendance at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, and it seems that groundbreaking peace talks between the Duke of Sussex and His Majesty were vital.

King Charles and the soon-to-be Queen Camilla are set to be crowned at the Westminster Abbey spectacle on May 6, as hundreds of world leadersand other dignitaries will dust off their formal wear and head to London to celebrate.

As the RSVP deadline came and went, the guestlist for the coronation was starting to take shape, but questions were raised as to the fate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple were officially invited, but were mulling over the offer.

This was until Buckingham Palace officials confirmed that the young prince will indeed be attending the ceremony, but without the Duchess of Sussex. All this despite the friction between both Harry and members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry has been on record heavily scrutinising the royals with his recent tell-all memoir, ‘Spare’, levying a number of shocking allegations. One revelation all but confirmed the toxic relationship between Harry and older brother Prince William - Harry alleged the now Prince of Wales assaulted him and smashed him through a dog bowl.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, it is reported that he and King Charles III’s relationship is on the mend as the father and son have been involved in ‘peace talks’ before the coronation invitation was accepted.

Peace talks between father and son King Charles III and Prince Harry have taken place as they hope to reconcile ahead of the Westminster Abbey ceremony - Credit: Getty Images