Just Stop Oil protestors were tackled to the ground by security as they attempted to storm a dinosaur exhibit at a UK museum. Dramatic footage shows Daniel Knorr, 21, and Victoria Lindsell, 67, climbing over a barrier at the ‘Dippy the Dinosaur’ display at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum in Coventry.

They are then tackled by staff in high-vis jackets who remove rucksacks from the pair of protestors. Mr Knorr, a student from Oxford, can be seen being wrestled to the ground by one security guard who removes his rucksack.

Ms Lindsell, an English language teacher from Leamington, is then seen trying to jump the barrier before a second guard races over to tackle her. The security guard tells her “stop this” before trying to remove Mr Knorr from the dinosaur exhibit.

As one guard’s back is turned, Ms Lindsell then stands up and tries to chain herself to the dinosaur display, but is stopped by staff. The pair are then seen being led away in handcuffs by police, who said they seized two large bags of dry paint from the scene.

Mr Knorr said he felt he had “no choice” but to take part in the stunt because “’we’re barrelling towards suffering, mass death and the annihilation of our species”. Ms Lindell said she was ‘”forced to take this action of civil resistance because nothing else has moved our genocidal government to act for the welfare of all”.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed two people were arrested in the museum at around 10am on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage. Just Stop Oil said in a statement: “Humanity is at risk of extinction, and so is everything we have ever created.

"Our works of art, our favourite novels, our historical buildings and artefacts, our traditions - we’re terrifyingly close to losing everything we value and love. We cannot rely on our criminal government or our cherished institutions to save us.

Two Just Stop Oil supporters were arrested at the Herbert Museum in Coventry while demanding that the government stop all new UK fossil fuel projects and calling on employees and directors of UK cultural institutions to join in civil resistance against the governments genocidal policies.

“Our government knows that new oil and gas means a death sentence for billions, yet they are continuing with plans to licence over 100 new fossil fuel projects. This means more heatwaves, more crop failure and more death. It is criminal, an act of genocide against billions of people in the poorest countries on earth, and an act of war against the young.

"Rather than protecting the British people from the consequences of climate breakdown they are intent on accelerating us towards societal collapse." A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We arrested two people following disorder at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in Coventry around 10am [on April 10].

A woman, aged 67, and a man, aged 21, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage.