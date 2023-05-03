Just Dance 2023 has announced the game will collaborate with Eurovision ahead of the Liverpool competition. The game teased fans with the new expansion on Twitter in a short video that saw comments from players featured.

The Just Dance series was launched by Ubisoft for the Nintendo Wii back in 2009 and has seen 14 editions of the game, as well as multiple spin offs. Although a release date for the new collaboration with Eurovision hasn’t been announced, it is expected that it will launch before the Eurovision final on Saturday, May 13.

The Eurovision Song Contest kicks off on Tuesday, May 9 in Liverpool as the UK hosts the competition for the ninth time. The competition will be coming to the UK after last year’s winners Ukraine were unable to host due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Just Dance told their Twitter fans: “That’s right, icons. #JustDance 2023 Edition coming at you with the collab of the century x” which received lots of excitement from gamers. Fans have taken to the comments of the social media announcement to share their favourite Eurovision songs that they hope will make the cut.

