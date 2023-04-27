Talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79, according to a family statement. He hosted one of the most influential and controversial talk shows of all time, The Jerry Springer Show, for 27 years.

It is understood that Mr Springer died following a “brief illness” and “peacefully” at his Chicago home on Thursday morning (April 27). He served as the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978 and his life inspired a musical - Jerry Springer: The Opera, which ran in London from 2003 until 2005.

Family spokesperson Jene Galvin said: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

Born Gerald Norman Springer, Mr Springer was born in Highgate tube station while it was in use as a bomb shelter during World War II. At the age of four in 1949, he immigrated with his parents from London to New York City in the US.