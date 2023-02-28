Jeremy Renner: Avengers star posts Instagram workout video after breaking 30 bones in snow plough accident
Jeremy Renner has shared a hopeful workout video from his home in Sierra Nevada.
Avengers star Jeremy Renner has given fans an update on his condition two months after he was almost killed in a snow plough accident. Renner shared a clip of him strengthening his leg on a stationary exercise bike.
Dressed in jogging bottoms and a hoodie, the 52-year-old actor used a supportive tool to help him maintain speed while his right leg was stationary. Renner captioned the Instagram story "Whatever it takes" in reference to his commitment to recovery.
The actor - who is best known for portraying Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avenger films - spent weeks in intensive care and broke more than 30 bones in his body after a snow plough accident on New Years Eve. Renner was airlifted to hospital and has since been recovering at his home in Sierra Nevada.
In a separate Instagram story, Renner shared a picture of himself by the fire reading The Book Of Awakening: Having The Life You Want By Being Present In The Life You Have, by Mark Nepo. He captioned the photo - "mental recovery too".
When the incident occurred, the 52-year-old’s spokesperson told US media that he was airlifted to hospital and was receiving ‘excellent treatment’ with his family by his side.