James Bond fans are convinced a certain Game of Thrones actor is set to replace Daniel Craig as 007. Movie fans believe they have cracked the secret agent code following an interview between two Hollywood actors.

Cocktail enthusiast Stanley Tucci and Game of Thrones’ loveable Scot, Richard Madden both appeared in an Instagram video posted to the site on Friday. In the short clip, the pair are seen enjoying a martini - well-known to be 007’s favourite drink.

Barely containing their laughter, Tucci asks Madden: “How’s yours” to which the GoT actor replies “Delicious”, in what sounds like an English accent. The pair were in London to promote Amazon Prime’s sci-fi series Citadel, in which they both star.

Following the exchange, fans were quick off the mark to point out they might be watching the new James Bond. One user wrote: “New Bond and Q??”. Another agreed, writing: “There you go, here’s the new James Bond.”

While a third user couldn’t contain their excitement: “I don’t know what drinks look like, but if that’s Richard Madden drinking a Martini that’s been shaken, not stirred… imma hit the roof with excitement.”

James Bond bookies favourite

Countless names have been thrown into the hat to replace the outgoing Daniel Craig, who vacated the iconic role of the secret agent after 2021’s No Time To Die. For a while it was believed Idris Elba would become 007 until the Luthor star distanced himself from the role.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has emerged as the people’s favourite but as of April 21, major bookies still aren’t backing the Bullet Train and Kick-ass star. Here’s a list of odds from betting guide OBLG.