The couple met on the ITV dating show in 2019, where they finished as runners-up to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Ms Hague, who is the Pretty Little Things Creative Director, made the announcement on Sunday (September 25).

Boyfriend Tommy Fury, brother to boxing world champion Tyson, is also a professional boxer and is 23-years-old.

The influencer, who is also 23, revealed all on Instagram with a post including a cute short video.

A List of Love Island babies

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are not the only Love Island contestants to have started a family.

Here are all the babies and pregnancies coming off the back of the popular reality show.

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison

From: Series One (2015)

Series One (2015) Baby: Girl, named Vienna Morrison-Beech

The first-ever Love Island baby came from the first series of the ITV programme.

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison announced the birth of their daughter Vienna in May 2017.

However, the couple split up the following year.

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey

From: Series Two (2016)

Series Two (2016) Baby: Boy, called Freddie ; Girl, called Delilah

Making it two babies out of two Love Island seasons, Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey became parents one year after they met in 2016.

The couple, who famously beat fan-favourites Oliva Buckland and Alex Bowen to the crown, had son Freddie in 2017.

They went on to welcome their second child, a daughter called Delilah in 2020.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever

From: Series Three (2017)

Series Three (2017) Baby: Boy, called Presley ; Boy

After first meeting on Love Island in the 2017 series, in which Jess Shears entered as the first bombshell, the pair really hit it off.

Along with Dom Lever, the couple tied the knot a year later and welcomed their first son Presley in 2019.

Only recently have the pair also had a second son, who was born in June 2022.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla and Jamie met in the villa in 2017 and got engaged in February 2021. The couple welcomed their first daughter Nell in October 2020, with baby Nora joining the family in June 2022. The couple frequently share photos of their family of four on social media with Camilla saying Jamie is “outnumbered”. (@camillathurlow - Instagram)

From: Series Three (2017)

Series Three (2017) Baby: Girl, called Nell Sophia ; Girl, called Nora Belle

The second couple to have children from the third series of Love Island is Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, who met in 2017.

They announced the arrival of daughter Nell Sophia in 2020, as well as a second daughter called Nora Belle in 2022.

Amy Hart and Sam Rason

The latest Love Island contestant to announce their pregnancy is 2019 contestant Amy Hart. She shared her news on Loose Women at the end of August alongside her boyfriend Sam Rason. Their baby is due in March, with the couple revealing that they won’t be finding out the gender. (@amyhartxo - Instagram)

From: Series Five (2019)

Series Five (2019) Baby: Currently pregnant, gender unknown

Despite not meeting on Love Island, 2019 contestant Amy Hart announced that she was expecting in August 2022.

The father is boyfriend Sam Rason, who is a tech entrepreneur.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

The couple met on Love Island in 2019. Credit: @mollymae on Instagram

From: Series Five (2019)

Series Five (2019) Baby: Currently pregnant, gender unknown

The most recent parents-to-be are Love Island 2019 runners-up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.