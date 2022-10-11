ITV has announced a new Britain’s Got Talent spin-off show - Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician.

Over the years, we’ve seen magicians such as 2018’s semi-finalist Marc Spellman and 2015’s runner-up Jamie Raven take to the stage and charm the audience to no end.

ITV has decided spellbinding contestants like Spellman and Raven need their own show where the best magicians in the world can go head-to-head and have the chance to win a £50,000 cash prize.

The official Britain’s Got Talent account shared the news on Twitter: “Over the years we’ve witnessed some of the most spellbinding magic acts take to the #BGT stage, now they’re going head-to-head with some of the world’s most talented magicians!”

Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames, said: “We’ve scoured a huge selection of incredibly talented magicians across many Got Talent shows around the world, to bring audiences the very best performers on one stage. Viewers can expect a spellbinding display of talent with magic that needs to be seen to be believed.

“It’s also a great pleasure to welcome one of the world’s best magician, Penn Jillette to the judging panel. Having worked in the industry for nearly half a century, he really is the best in class, when it comes to dazzling an audience with incredible magic.”

Here’s everything we know so far about ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician.

Who will appear on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician?

The one-off show will see the return of many familiar faces including legendary hosts Ant & Dec. Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician will also see judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams returning to the famous panel.

The panel will be absent of one befuddled face as Simon Cowell is not set to appear on the spin-off show. Instead, ITV has announced that magician extraordinaire Penn Jillette will take his place. Penn Jillette is best known for being one half of world-famous duo Penn & Teller.

Penn Jillette said: “Being a guest judge on BGT is going to be the cushiest job ever. They’ve gone all around the world to find the most astounding magicians, and I get to sit and watch and be amazed. I cannot wait!”

When will ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician be on TV?

