The I’m A Celebrity South Africa series has one last surprise in store for fans ahead of the ITV reality show’s anticipated finale. After almost three weeks of gruelling trials, one celebrity will finally be crowned an All Stars legend, a moment which is set to go down in television history.

So far, a number of celebrities have bid farewell to their time in the jungle - including Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith - who became the first stars eliminated from the competition.

In a recent twist of events, viewers had to say goodbye to EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney and Corrie’s Helen Flannagan. Speaking out about their experiences, Dean said he has "never laughed so much" while Helen said she is "probably looking forward to a good bottle of wine”."

Both exits left many fans gutted as it took place just two days before the final. One disappointed fan complained: "Devastated Dean and Joe left!!! But Jordan has to win it! #ImACeleb."

Whilst another said: "A camp packed full of dullards now. Great #ImACeleb.” A third wrote: "@helenflanagan1 is my winner! She was fearless this time round and an inspiration! Hold your head high girl your our Queen! #ImACeleb."

But thankfully, Helen and Dean as well as other fan-favourite stars will return to our screens to take part in one final challenge.

A source told a national newspaper: “Never before have all the cast returned to camp so this is a real treat for viewers, never mind the final four.

“Everyone from first leavers Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder through to the likes of Toff and Andy Whyment are back, looking spruced and well fed. But Ant and Dec spoil the mood with one final task for the eleven campers.”

