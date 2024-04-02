E-bike seized: Watch this electric bike gets impounded following Easter bank holiday chaos

Footage shows masked men riding e-bikes and quad bikes around Blackpool.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:13 BST
Dashcam footage shows the riders going along the tram tracks, and moments later racing along Dickson Road, in Blackpool town centre. Eyewitnesses also reported them 'doing wheelies' and 'riding very dangerously'.

masked men ride illegal e-bikes and quad bikes. inset: e-bike seized by policemasked men ride illegal e-bikes and quad bikes. inset: e-bike seized by police
masked men ride illegal e-bikes and quad bikes. inset: e-bike seized by police

The video, captured by reporter Lucinda Herbert, also shows the moment one of the e-bikes got impounded following a dramatic police chase which involved a helicopter and stingers. A post on the Blackpool Police facebook said that officers had 'witnessed young men on these bikes going through red lights, riding on the wrong side of the road and being generally abusive'.

A 23-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. A Blackpool Police spokesperson added: "We will continue to proactively target individuals who put the lives of others at risk by behaving in such a dangerous and reckless way. We will review the evidence gathered today and look to make further arrests."

