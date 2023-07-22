After a long absence, ITV game show ‘Moneyball’ is set to return to our screens. The game show, which can see contestants win large, substantial amounts of money, is back for the first time since December 2021.

A new season of the show was announced months ago, and after a long wait, is it to return to ITV on Saturday, July 22. It was also revealed that Ian Wright would return after fronting the first series of the show.

Season two of Moneyball will air at 8pm on ITV. If you’re unfortunately not able to catch it then, fear not, as the show will air once again at 9pm on ITV+1. On Sunday, July 23, there will be a rerun on ITV at 3:10pm and again on ITV +1 at 4:10pm.

And, for season two, Wright has reportedly confirmed the format of the show will change. The 59-year-old broadcaster told The Sun newspaper’s TV Mag: “Everyone is coming up in pairs, so they have help, but also someone to share the experience with.”

Briefly speaking about the show, ITV said: "Navigating their way through a series of questions, contestants can accumulate large sums of money for every correct answer. But as the cash up for grabs continues to climb, so does the pressure, leaving both players and viewers in suspense.