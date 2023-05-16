Tributes have poured in for a mother-of-four who was found dead, along with a man understood to be her new partner, at a house in West Yorkshire on Monday morning (May 15). Katie Higton, 27, was found with multiple injuries inside a house in Huddersfield just before 10am. Police have now launched a double murder inquiry.

Police said the mental health nurse was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later as was the other victim who was a man, who has been officially named as 25-year-old Steven Harnett. A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was being interviewed by detectives on Tuesday (May 16) and remains in custody.

A friend of Ms Higton’s told The Telegraph : “Katie had started going out with another man, going to the cinema and that sort of thing.” The incident took place on what was described as a quiet residential street in Harpe Inge, Dalton.

Floral tributes have since been left at the scene from those who know Katie. A card left reads: “Katie, I am so sorry for how things have ended. I actually can’t believe it. RIP Angel. Memories forever, treasured forever, never forgotten.”

Another handwritten card reads: “To Katie, RIP my darling. We love you. No more suffering.” Many have also taken to Facebook to express their condolences. One wrote: “RIP and let’s hope whoever did this is caught very soon and condolences to the two people’s families.”

West Yorkshire Police said they were called by paramedics just before 10am, who pronounced them dead a short time later. Police confirmed that a man had been arrested on suspicion of both murders.

Police have yet to confirm the names of the victims or the man in custody, but Bradford Coroners Court said it had received a referral from the force for Katie Higton. The force have since called witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This has clearly been an exceptionally serious offence and I can promise residents that a full investigation is ongoing into the murder of this man and woman.

Police have now named the victims as Katie Higton (27) and Steven Harnett (25) from Huddersfield.

“We are conducting extensive enquiries at the scene and at other locations in the Dalton area as we investigate the circumstances of what took place. I am appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity overnight or this morning at the property on Harpe Inge to contact us.”

