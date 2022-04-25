How to save £336 on household appliances that sky-rocket your energy bills

The household appliances that are making your energy bills soar have been revealed.

The listed appliances add an extra £336 onto your energy bill.

But you could avoid this extra cost by making some simple tweaks to the way you’re using them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the five types of household appliances adding onto your energy bill and what changes you can make to save money, according to Currys.

What are the energy-guzzling appliances?

Washing machines and dishwashers account for 25% of the total average household’s electricity bill.

Not switching off your TV or games consoles can eat up 19% of your total electricity bill.

Kettles, along with other kitchen appliances like cookers and blenders, account for 19% of the average home’s energy use.

Fridges and freezers total around 16% of the total average household’s electricity bill.

The wrong type of lighting could also be costing you £9 a bulb.

What tweaks can you make to save money on these appliances?

‘Wet’ appliances

Washing machines and dishwashers should be switched to an eco-setting to save money, Currys group carbon and environment manager Matt Manning told the Express.

He said: "A lot of people don’t realise their appliances have this function so it’s always worth checking the front of your machine.”

You can also set your washing machine to a high-speed spin to save around £40 a year.

Ditching the dishwasher and washing up by hand could help you save money considering it costs £110.76 to use one per year, based on if you’re using it three times a week.

TVs and games consoles

Switching them off properly at the switch and not leaving them on standby means that you could save £40 a year.

An extra £145 can be saved if you choose to purchase energy efficient gadgets when you upgrade, Mr Manning said.

Cooking appliances

Switching them off properly could help you save cash.

It is important to note that overfilling your kettle could be adding £87 to your bill - so only fill it up with as much water as you actually need.

‘Cold’ appliances

Fridges and freezers could be increasing your bills because they are not working efficiently.

Failing to defrost it could be adding on an extra £150 a year.

Gaps in the doors could be costing you money too.

Lighting

Switching to LED lights will help you to save money, as well as making sure to keep lights switched off when you don’t need them.

What are other ways to save money on bills?

The Government is giving all households a £200 discount on their bills in April - but you will have to pay this back.

You could also be eligible for help from the £500 million Household Support Fund where councils are offering support with bills and food.

The help available varies across the country, so contact your local authority to find out what’s on offer in your region.