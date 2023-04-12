People who suffer from hay fever have been warned that a ‘pollen bomb’ is heading to the UK soon - with pollen counts set to be classed as ‘very high’ over large parts of the UK this weekend.

The warning comes as a ‘soft’ heatwave could be on the way to the UK in April and May, with temperatures in some parts of the country set to hit the mid 20s, after months of cold and wet weather.

The Met Office has warned that the pollen count will be at its highest on Sunday (April 16), with most of England being issued with a ‘very high’ red alert. A small portion of Scotland and Northern Ireland has been issued with a high alert.

The very high alert comes during a period where the NHS warns that hay fever is usually worse. The official NHSwebsite states it is usually worse between late March and September, especially when it’s warm, humid and windy.

Data was recently published regarding hay fever hot spots . The data revealed that the south east is the worst for hay fever sufferers, with a total pollen integral of 14,131 across the 92-day spring period (March-June) and an average daily pollen count of 153.60.

