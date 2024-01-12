Streaming services across the board have announced price increases of their subscription fees.

Streaming services are one of the main ways that consumers watch television and films, after taking over from the usual format of live channelled television in recent years.

While some households still have a television subscription with the likes of Sky and Virgin, and freeview is available on most smart TVs, nowadays households are more likely to pay for a streaming service subscription as a way to watch content.

The rise in popularity of streaming services was due to the affordability of subscriptions over a contract with a provider, as well as original content and the ability to watch wherever and whenever the consumer chooses.

While Netflix remains the main front runner in regard to streaming services, Disney+ isn’t far behind due to not only giving their subscribers unlimited access to Disney classics but a whole host of other types of content too after securing the rights to many more films and television shows.

Other popular streaming services include the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Now TV.

However, the cost of streaming services subscriptions have been known to rise over the years.

Here are some of the streaming service price hikes you need to be aware of.

Netflix

While originally Netflix had one subscription fee for all which gave the customer access to unlimited streaming on various devices, Netflix have recently become stricter with their sharing rules and introduced various plans, which have increased in price recently.

Their cheapest plan is available for £4.99 per month, which is named ‘Standard with adverts’. This plan allows their customers to access Netflix television and films with a quality of 1080p, with adverts.

The second option for £10.99 is the ‘Standard’, which has all the same features as the first but without any adverts.

The third and most expensive option is ‘Premium’ for £17.99, which provides 4K (Ultra HD) and HDR, no advertisements, and more benefits including the amount of devices available to watch at one time.

Disney+

Last month, Disney+ announced that they would be increasing the prices of their subscription fees.

Like Netflix, Disney+ has different plans available; a Standard and a Premium subscription, and there are options to pay the fee either monthly or annually.

However, their ‘Premium’ prices have had a recent jump, from £7.99 to £10.99 a month and £79.90 to £109.90 a year.

Amazon Prime Video

While Amazon Prime Video hasn’t had a price increase since 2022, when they announced that the yearly subscription would be raised from £79 to £95, and their other plans would reflect the change also, the company has also announced that they will be introducing adverts to their platform.

Adverts will now take place during streaming, although an ad-free plan has also been introduced.

