Motorists who forget to pack sunglasses for their journeys could face fines of up to £5,000 as the UK is issued an amber weather warning.

The Met Office has issued a warning for extreme heat for large parts of the UK for the remainder of the week.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said: “Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday. Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius.

With this second wave of hot weather in less than a month on the way, drivers are being urged to be mindful of what they wear, especially when it comes down to driving on a sunny day.

Which Highway Codes are relevant to using sunglasses?

You’ll need to make sure you have sunglasses at the ready when driving (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Rule 97 of the Highway Code highlights the importance of wearing clothing which does not inhibit your ability to drive

The rule reads: "The clothing and footwear you choose to wear whilst you are driving must not prevent you from using the controls in the correct manner."

A point of the code which is even more specific to driving in sunny weather is rule 237 stating that drivers should slow down or pull over if “dazzled by sunlight”.

This rule reads: “Keep your vehicle well ventilated to avoid drowsiness.

“Be aware that the road surface may become soft or if it rains after a dry spell it may become slippery.

“These conditions could affect your steering and braking. If you are dazzled by bright sunlight, slow down and if necessary, stop.”

For breaking this rule, motorists could face fines of up to £100 as well as three points on their licence.

Those who challenge the fine and lose the appeal could see this rise up to £5,000. This all depends on the severity of the offence.

The AA provides information on their website about driving in sunglasses and advises that the right pair of sunglasses can prevent glare which can be potentially lethal when you’re driving.

They reached out to the Optical Suppliers Association , who confirmed there are two essential two essential requirements in lenses used for driving:

Vision must remain clear. Sufficient light to let you see properly must get to your eyes.

They added: “Sunglasses sold for general use can be too dark for driving in.

“Plus, fashion frames could obscure your peripheral vision if they aren’t the right style, so it’s best to choose your shades carefully.”

One of the better types of sunglasses to drive in is those with Variable tint lenses, according to the AA website.

Generally known as ‘photochromic’ lenses, these change their tint density when exposed to certain kinds of light. Generally the brighter the light, the darker the lenses will turn.

Met Office issues amber weather warning for the UK

The Met Office has issued a statement about the upcoming amber extreme heat warning which reads: “The Extreme heat warning , which covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of eastern Wales, will be in force from Thursday through until the end of Sunday with impacts possible to health, transport and infrastructure.