Easter weekend is almost here, and Harvester has released its 2023 set menu. As part of the restaurant chain’s Easter menu, dinners can have their pick of a three-course meal.

If you don't fancy cooking this weekend, you can always opt to dine in with your family this weekend at Harvester.

The set menu includes a choice of seven starters, 13 main dishes, as well as five desserts. Whether you’re looking to have a rotisserie chicken or a burger, the restaurant’s Easter menu caters for both.

The chain has over 150 restaurants dotted around the country. Those wanting to find the nearest spot can use the restaurant locator on the Harvester website .

We break down Harvester's 2023 set Easter menu and what customers can get at the restaurant chain over the weekend.

Harvester’s 2023 Easter set menu

The restaurant chain’s Easter menu sees customers able to enjoy a three-course meal for just £21.99. As part of the deal, dinners can tailor their meal to their liking by choosing from a set list of starters, mains and desserts.

Starter plates

Halloumi Fries

Chicken Breast Goujons

Spicy Crackerjack Prawns

Breaded Mushrooms

Nachos

Vegan Nachos

Tomato & Basil Soup

Main dishes

BBQ Chicken Stack

The Dirty Bird Burger

The Dirty Burger

Full Rack Of Ribs

100z Sirloin

Cod & Chips

Signature Half Rotisserie Chicken

Herb-Battered Halloumi & Chips

Chargrilled Chicken Skewer

Grilled Halloumi Skewer

Chilli Non-Carne

The Beyond Dirty Burger

The Surfin’ Bird

Deserts